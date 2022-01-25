The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,402,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

