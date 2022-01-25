The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,688,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

NYSE:HSY opened at $199.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $202.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

