The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $209.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

PLD stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.15. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

