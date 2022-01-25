The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 600 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.45) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.53) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.96) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 180.50 ($2.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.38. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.70).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

