The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,429 ($73.25) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

BKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($66.78) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($70.97) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.81) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.07).

Shares of BKG traded down GBX 66 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,024 ($54.29). The stock had a trading volume of 90,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,012 ($54.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($70.59). The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,589.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,611.63.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

