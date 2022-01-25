The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4,052.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,052 ($54.67) and last traded at GBX 4,067 ($54.87), with a volume of 59458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,090 ($55.18).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($68.81) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 4,555 ($61.45) to GBX 5,429 ($73.25) in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.20) to GBX 5,540 ($74.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($70.97) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.07).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,589.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,611.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

