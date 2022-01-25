Teradyne (TER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TER opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

