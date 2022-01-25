Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,655,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

