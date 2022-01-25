Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Cut to €44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.5978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

