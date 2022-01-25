Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFX. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.45.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $317.29 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.92.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

