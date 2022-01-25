Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.29. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

