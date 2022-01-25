Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Shares of TDOC traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.