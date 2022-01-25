Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 961 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Balchem were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 49.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Balchem by 34.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Balchem by 7.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $150.68 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $174.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.