Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Q2 were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $91,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

QTWO stock opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.88 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

