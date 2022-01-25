Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SYNNEX were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 27.6% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $334,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 875.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 599.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,205 shares of company stock valued at $444,610. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

