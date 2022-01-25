Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Neogen were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NEOG opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

