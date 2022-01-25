Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,287 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.