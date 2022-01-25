TD Securities Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$220.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, NBF cut their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$234.36.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$173.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.70. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$155.42 and a 1-year high of C$221.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.1399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

