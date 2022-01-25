Taraxa One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Taraxa has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. Taraxa has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $1.37 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Taraxa

Taraxa is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Taraxa Coin Trading

