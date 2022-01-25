Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to announce $6.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,790,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,061,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,849,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNGX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,236. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

