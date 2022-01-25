T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $159.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.95. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $150.69 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

