T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.69 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

