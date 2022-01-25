Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSREY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

SSREY opened at $26.73 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

