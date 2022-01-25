Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,300 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 4.1% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Angi by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.