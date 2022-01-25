Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

