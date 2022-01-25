Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

