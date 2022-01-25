Swiss National Bank Has $1.95 Million Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Harmonic worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Harmonic by 66,253.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

