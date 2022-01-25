Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of HCI Group worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth $264,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

NYSE:HCI opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 0.69. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCI. Truist Financial cut their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.