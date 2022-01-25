Swiss National Bank Buys 3,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Hyliion worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of HYLN opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.72. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and have sold 750,792 shares valued at $5,796,092. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

