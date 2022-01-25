SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of EOLS opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $303.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

