SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $800.00. The stock had previously closed at $647.94, but opened at $562.01. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $543.10, with a volume of 7,021 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $694.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

