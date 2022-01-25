Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Suzano has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

