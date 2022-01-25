SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Tops $582.73 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00012269 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $582.73 million and $207.97 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041687 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006516 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,719,863 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

