SunPower Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SunPower’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

