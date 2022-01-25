Summer Road Llc Acquires 44,400 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Summer Road Llc acquired 17,948 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $102,303.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc acquired 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc acquired 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.

OCUL stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $433.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. FMR LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $4,321,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 277,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

