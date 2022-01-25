SUKU 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.06 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $44.20 million and $20.06 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUKU has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00041664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006514 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

