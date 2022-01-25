Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Trading Down 7.6%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) shares were down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Stockland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STKAF)

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.