Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,194 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,058% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,773.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 146,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

NYSE:ARR opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $812.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.