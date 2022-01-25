Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 16,046 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 900 put options.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 343,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 116,356 shares during the period.

