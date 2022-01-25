Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vascular Biogenics Call Options (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,571 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,336% compared to the typical daily volume of 179 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.