Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $2,442,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $2,524,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $663,174.42.

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 53.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

