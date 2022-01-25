Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.