Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,412,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 44,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

