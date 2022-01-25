Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,157,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,860,000 after acquiring an additional 796,609 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 386,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,353. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.48, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.