Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STLD opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

