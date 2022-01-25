Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0455 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Status has a market cap of $157.89 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006578 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

