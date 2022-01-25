Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) CFO David J. Noble Acquires 30,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) CFO David J. Noble bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ STRR opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the second quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

