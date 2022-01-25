Standard Protocol (STND) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.85 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $259,786.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.42 or 0.06614704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.90 or 0.99909577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

