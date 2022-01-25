StableXSwap Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $241.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00098440 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.35 or 1.00100216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021605 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00027084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00427481 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.