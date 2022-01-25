St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.15) to GBX 1,635 ($22.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.78) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,595.56 ($21.53).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,508.50 ($20.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The company has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,617.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,585.25.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

